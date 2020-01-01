Q&A's

Q: What is the Care19 App?

A: The Care19 app is a location tracing application that will help the NDDoH understand and predict the infection rates across North Dakota. It will be used to plan better for testing and prepare health care services needed to fight the virus. The initial version will collect data to assist the NDDoH in making better decisions and allow users to see at a glance the locations they’ve been to help identify close contacts if they could contract COVID-19.

Q: Why are you introducing the Care19 application now?

A: One of the most effective tools that we have in our battle against COVID-19 is the ability to isolate people who have contracted the disease and to identify others they came in contact with so they can isolate as well. This is effective because it reduces the spread of this very contagious virus. The more effective we are at identifying people who have had exposure to the virus the better we will be able to flatten the curve and reduce the spread in our communities. This application will help us be more effective at contact tracing. The sooner we have better data the sooner we will be better at saving lives.

Q: How will the information gained make a difference?

A: The information will be used by our contact tracing teams, who review all the recent contacts of each person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The data will be used to help the interviewer remind the COVID-19 infected person where they have been recently to help them with identifying others they may have been in contact with. In addition, at the anonymous level it will help inform the infection rates of different classifications of mobility. The rates will be used to more accurately model what is needed by our health care system to keep up with the spread of the virus.

Q: Why should I download the app?

A: Downloading the app will enable the state of North Dakota to better prepare for the necessary testing and the healthcare services required to fight the COVID-19 Virus.

Q: Will my information be shared?

A: Your information is 100% anonymous and will be used in an aggregated form. In the event you test positive for the virus you can consent to make your information available at your discretion to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Q: If I change my mind, can I uninstall Care19 and delete all data that it collected?

A: Yes, this application works like any other application and may be deleted at any time from your device. In addition, you have the ability through the “About Screen” in the application to delete all data that has been collected from your use of the application as well as see the data that has been collected. This application complies with the California Consumer Privacy Act.